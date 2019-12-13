Maryville High’s Piper Zarbano signed a letter of intent on December 10 to participate in women’s soccer for Hannibal – LaGrange University, Hannibal. Zarbano is joined by front: her mother, Stacey Crews, Zarbano, brothers, Kole Zarbano, Wyatt Zarbano; back: Spoofhound Head Girls Soccer Coach Dale Reuter. Zarbano was offered a spot on the team and an athletic award package following a tryout with the university coaching staff. She transferred to Maryville during the 2018-19 school year from Atlantic, IA and was a standout defender on the Spoofhound girls soccer team last spring. She also participates in cross country and is a member of the MHS Dazzlers.