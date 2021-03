Maryville High School is presenting Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 pm, Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27, and at 2 pm, Sunday, March 28 located in the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at the high school. Cast members work to remember their lines during dress rehearsals leading up to opening night. Working on the tavern scene are actors Grace Wright, Brinley Conn, Leah Richardson, Kort Watkins, Collin Sowards and Simon Parsons.