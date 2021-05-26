Throughout the 2020-21 school year, Maryville High Spoofhounds saw a way to be the best they could be.

Because of that attitude and practice, the Spoofhounds were named the Midland Empire Conference Supremacy Champions. There are eight schools in the MEC: Benton, Cameron, Chillicothe, Lafayette, LeBlond, Maryville, Savannah and St. Pius with 19 different competitive activities including 18 sport teams and scholar bowl.

The rankings of the totals were: first, Maryville, 40.5; second, St. Pius, 35.5; third, Savannah, 29; fourth, Chillicothe, 27; fifth, Cameron, 23.33; sixth, Benton, 12.33; seventh, LeBlond, 11.33; and eighth, Lafayette, eight. Maryville topped the volleyball, boys cross country, girls basketball and boys track sports.

“Despite the many challenges that the Spoofhounds have had to overcome during the 20-21 school year, this is a tremendous bright spot for our school and activities program,” said Mathew Beu, Maryville activities director. “I am incredibly proud of our students and coaches. Their response to this year’s adversity is an incredible testament to their resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence.”