The Maryville High School Spoofhound girls basketball team won the Cameron Tournament championship with a 41-34 defeat of the Chillicothe Hornets on January 29.

The team is, front: Ryesen Stiens, Addison Weldon, Alyssa Cunningham, Jalea Price; back: Coach Chase Tolson, Coach Kelly Obley, Ava Dumke, Rylee Vierthaler, Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Hornbuckle, Makayla Yaple and Coach Kendey Eaton.

The Hornets are ranked fourth in the state in Class 4 and had previously beaten the Spoofhounds by 17 points during the first week of the season.