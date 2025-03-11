Jackson Township Fire Department received a $2,000 grant from the MFA Oil Foundation. Accepting the donation are center, firefighters Mark Carlson and Tyler Schmitz. Representing the foundation was left, Dean Snyder, board of directors, and Brian Watkins, manager MFA Oil, Maryville.

The grant will be used to purchase one-person cutters which are extraction tools for rescue. Jackson Township Fire Department will also receive help from the Nodaway County Ambulance District to make the purchase.