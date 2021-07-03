MFA Northwest, represented by Craig Wilmes, Conception Jct. manager and Taylor Combs, assistant manager, far right, awarded $2,000 from the MFA Foundation to the Knights of Columbus new hall in Conception Jct. Wilmes’ children, Aubrey and Emma Wilmes gave the check to Ken Henggeler, financial secretary of the Knights. Others present for the photograph are members of the local KofC. The donation will help to purchase tables and chairs in the new facility. Wilmes noted other organizations who would garner a donation can contact his Conception office or go online, mfa-inc.com to learn about possibilities.