Merlin Leroy Atkins, 82, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 28, 2025, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born on May 13, 1943, to Carroll and Margarite Hurst Atkins in Maitland.

On May 5, 1963, he married Kay Johnson.

Mr. Atkins was a farmer for 36 years. He then served on the board for the Ministry Center for 27 years, and was the director for nine of those years. In addition, he served on the board for the Nodaway County Community Building for 28 years. He also served on the board for MFA for 20 years.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Maryville for over 40 years where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder, deacon and trustee. He was a member of the Levi and Laces Square Dancing Club.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 3 at the First Presbyterian Church of Maryville. A burial will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Ministry Center or the First Presbyterian Church of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at braamfuneralhomemaryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.