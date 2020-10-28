At the October 14 City of Maryville Tourism Committee meeting, a delegation of small business owners approached the committee for help in promoting Maryville and their businesses.

Jennifer Gillespie, owner of La Chic Salon, 108 East Third Street, talked about the economic slow-down Maryville small businesses are suffering since the mandated COVID-19 shut-down earlier in the year. With the Christmas shopping season underway, Gillespie is wanting the committee to step up to promote Maryville to the people who are willing to get out of their houses, travel to Maryville and shop.

She fears if promotion waits until next year, more Maryville businesses will close.

Also of concern is the lack of social media presence and website updates for Maryville’s tourism marketing. Committee Chairperson Josh McKim explained the Facebook page and website had been constructed by Northwest Missouri State University Knactive program students but the administration of those sites had not been turned over to the committee.

Dee Marriott, a Maryville resident who is part-owner of two restaurants in St. Joseph, said there was no excitement in Maryville, unlike the efforts being made in St. Joseph.

Holly Kay Cronk, owner of Ferluknat Farms, 805 South Main, discussed the “girl bosses” and the Make It Maryville Facebook page the store owners use for promotion. Stephanie Campbell, owner of Blue Willow and White Elm Mercantile, 220 and 218 North Main, is also a member of this group and spoke to the committee.

McKim explained the three years the tourism committee has been in existence has been spent working on structure and methods to promote Maryville. The committee was formed after the passage of the five percent transient guest tax in November 2016. A large portion of the funds collected go toward the Hughes Fieldhouse Northwest Missouri State University and City of Maryville collaboration.

The amount of funds left don’t allow for the hiring of a full-time employee. Rachael Martin, Maryville City Council member and committee member, explained the committee is made up of volunteers who can’t commit the time.

McKim, who is the Nodaway County Economic Director, offered to sit down with business owners to discuss concerns.

In other business, the committee discussed the “Shop Small, Uniquely Nodaway” eight week campaign to create shopping excitement throughout Nodaway County. Planned by NCED and the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, the effort is funded by Missouri state tourism, Nodaway County and the City of Maryville. The tourism committee voted to add $5,000 to the effort.

The committee also approved $1,000 be given to the Make It Maryville group for Facebook advertising.