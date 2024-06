The Second Annual Mental Health Fun Fest will be held from 3 to 7 pm, Saturday, June 15 at The Hangar, 1602 South Main Street, Maryville.

The free event will feature a free showing of “Inside Out 2.” There will be 10 resource booths to visit and a free pizza to take home for the family. It is sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the Cooperative Mental Health Board of Northwest Missouri.