The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board met December 15 in Albany.

Northwest Missouri State University Interim President Dr. Clarence Green donated $250 to the board.

Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice gave an overview of the court programs and statistics. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville reports approximately 500 children were seen in the emergency room the past year related to a mental health crisis.

Rice and Maryville Mosaic President Nate Blackford have met with grant writers Anne Teslick, Julie Asswell and Linda Bahkre to continue to work on the HRSA planning grant that is due in January. The grant could potentially award up to $100,000 and could be used to pay for a project manager, data collection and a needs assessment. The grant must include the efforts to reach under-represented demographics of people. It cannot be used for clinical purposes or treatment.

There is also some potential to get funding through the American Rescue Program Act, which will need to be requested through county commissioners. It was approved for the board to submit a written monetary request to each county commission based on the population of the county and seats on the board.

The Sequential Intercept Model Mapping Workshop will take place February 23 – 24 at the Northwest Student Union.

Rice spoke with the Nodaway County Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, who recommended the use of a CPA for the oversight, record keeping and accountability of funds until there is a public tax passed and tax dollars collected. An attorney is also a recommendation for the committee as it goes forward.