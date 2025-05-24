A Memorial Service of Worship will be held at Walkup Grove Cemetery, Atchison County at 11 am, Sunday, May 25.

The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this special service. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s.

Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, still retains its natural beauty. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Tranquility and peacefulness reigns here. Travelers over a hundred years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their child. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.

Directions from Mound City: Take Route N north of Mound City approximately 14 miles, which is one mile south of Highway 46. Turn east on 280th. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

Directions from Fairfax: Take Highway 46 east until Route N. Turn south for one mile and at 280th, turn east. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Maryville: Due to the Nodaway River bridge closed one mile west of Highway 113, travel west of Maryville via Highway 136, until Route N, west of Burlington Jct. Take Route N south, one mile south of Highway 46 to 280th. Continue on that gravel road one mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.