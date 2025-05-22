The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Maryville will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 26 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street.

Members of Post 100 will conduct the ceremony starting with Commander David Dredge doing the welcome. The posting of the colors will be done by the honor guard under Commander Amos Clampit.

Placement of the memorial wreath will be by Georgia Sheridan and Juanita Kempf, legion auxiliary. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Dredge. The “Star Spangled Banner” will be led by Monica Conover and accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Nathan Little, post adjutant. Dredge will introduce guest speaker Lt. Col Dallas Mullock.

Mullock serves as chief of clinical services and a flight surgeon for the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph. He has served with the Air Guard since 2003.

He graduated from Worth County High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Mullock initially served as a C-130 pilot with the 180th Airlift Squadron, deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He provided critical support during Missouri State Emergency duty following a severe ice storm in December 2007.

Following his initial service, Mullock pursued a medical degree from AT Still University. As a flight surgeon, he has distinguished himself through service on a National Guard Bureau Advise and Assist Team as a subject matter expert in aerospace medicine, as well as activation for COVID-19 response efforts in Missouri. Most recently, Mullock deployed in support of Operation East Africa Counterterrorism. He is dual board certified in family medicine and osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine.

Mullock is the owner of Mullock Health Care in Maryville where he resides with wife, Melissa, and their three children.

The POW/MIA remembrance will be by Joyce Stark, post finance officer.

Conover and Dew will provide music recognizing the service branches. Stark and Larry Auffert will give the remembrance of veterans who have died.

The benediction by Little, followed by the retirement of the colors. The 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad will be conducted outdoors under the direction of Clampit with “Taps” being played.

The Graham Community Betterment Association will sponsor the annual Memorial Day Luncheon from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, May 25 at the Graham Community Building on East Jackson Street. Costs are $15 for adults, $5 for children under the age of 10.

The week before Memorial Day, Glen Ulmer American Legion Post 288, Hopkins continues the tradition of the avenue of the flags that line the Hopkins Cemetery and the AL Auxiliary will put US flags on each veterans’ grave. Last year the auxiliary placed over 400 flags.

The Maitland-Graham American Legion Post 256 will put out the flags at the Maitland Cemetery several days before Memorial Day.

On Sunday, May 25 area American Legion Posts will conduct the following tributes at Nodaway County cemeteries:

Rolla Dicks AL: 1 pm, Ohio, Burlington Jct., Memorial Day address by Rolla Dicks Post 315 Commander Justin Plymell followed by Post 315’s Rifle Team ceremony.

Curry Richardson Sparks AL Post 528, Parnell: 2 pm, Parnell; 2:30 pm, Oxford; 2:45 pm, Seven Dolars; 3 pm, Grantham; 3:15 pm, Oak Lawn, Ravenwood; 3:30 pm, Orrsburg; 3:45 pm, Gaynor.

Tri-C AL Post 464: 9:30 am, St. Columba, Conception; 10 am, Swinford, Bedison; 10:30 am, Barnard; 10:50 am, Weathermon, Guilford; 11 am, Graves, Guilford; 11:30 am, High Ridge, Stanberry; 11:40 am, Mount Calvary, Stanberry; 12:15 pm, Oak Lawn, Ravenwood; 12:30 pm, Parnell; 1:15 pm, Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville; 1:30 pm, Oak Hill, Maryville; 1:45 pm, Nodaway County Courthouse; 2 pm, St. Mary’s and Miriam, Maryville; 2:15 pm, St. Patrick’s, Maryville.