The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 31 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

Members of Post 100 will conduct the ceremony starting with Commander David Dredge doing the welcome. The posting of the colors will be done by the honor guard under Commander Amos Clampit.

Placement of the memorial wreath will be by Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, legion auxiliary. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Dredge. The “Star Spangled Banner” will be led by Tilena Conover and accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Tim Conover. Dredge will introduce guest speaker Timothy Winters, a former sergeant and squad leader in the US Marine Corps.

Telina Conover and Dew will provide music recognizing the service branches. Bob Bohlken and Bill Hall will give the remembrance of veterans who have died in the past year.

Benediction will be given by Leland LaRose, followed by the retirement of the colors. The 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad will be conducted outdoors under the direction of Clampit with Taps being played.

Afterward, the traditional ham and bean lunch will be served at the legion.

The Graham Community Betterment Association will sponsor the annual Memorial Day Luncheon from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, May 30 at the Graham Community Building. Costs are $10 for adults, $3 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.

On Sunday, May 30 area American Legion Posts will conduct the following tributes at Nodaway County cemeteries:

Rolla Dicks AL: 1 pm, Ohio, Burlington Jct., traditional ceremony followed by placing flags on veteran graves.

Parnell AL Post 528: 2 pm, Parnell; 2:30 pm, Oxford; 2:45 pm, Seven Dolors; 3 pm, Grantham; 3:15 pm, Sweet Home; 3:30 pm, Oak Lawn; 3:45 pm, Orrsburg.

Tri-C AL Post 464: 9:30 am, St. Columba, Conception Jct.; 10 am, Swinford, Bedison; 10:30 am, Barnard; 10:50 am, Weathermon, Guilford; 11 am, Graves, Guilford; 11:30 am, High Ridge, Stanberry; 11:40 am, Mount Calvary, Stanberry; 12:15 pm, Oak Lawn, Ravenwood; 12:30 pm, Parnell; 1:15 pm, Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville; 1:30 pm, Oak Hill, Maryville; 1:45 pm, Nodaway County Courthouse; 2:10 pm, St. Mary’s, Miriam, Maryville; 2:25 pm, St. Patrick’s, Maryville.