Melvin Lester Ettinger, Jr., 82, Stanberry, died Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at a Lexington hospital.

He was born December 30, 1942, to Melvin, Sr., and Ruth Ramsier Ettinger in St. Joseph.

On June 15, 1968, he married Elizabeth Miller in Conception Jct. She preceded him in death October 27, 2022.

Mr. Ettinger worked as a forklift operator for Energizer in Maryville.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, and expressed his faith through actions.

Mr. Ettinger’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Thursday, April 3 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, with Rosary to follow.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

