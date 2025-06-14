Melvin Ashford, 81, of Maryville, Missouri died Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Mr. Ashford was born on October 11, 1943 to Maurice and Leila (Runnels) Ashford in Maryville.

He was a machinist at Laclede Chain Manufacturing in Maryville until his retirement.

He married Vicki Brown on April 4, 1987, in Graham. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2005. He was also preceded by his parents and a daughter, Susan Diane Ashford.

The family will gather with friends at Price Funeral Home from 10 am to 12 noon, Saturday, June 21st to visit and share memories with the family.

A private family burial will be held at White Oak Cemetery in Pickering.