Melvin Eugene “Mel” Miles, 90, Fairfax, died Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Tiffany Heights Care Center, Mound City.

He was born on February 18, 1935, to Walter Marion and Anna Elizabeth “Beth” Holmes Miles, in rural Holt County, Mound City. He attended Elkdale School and Fairfax High School, Fairfax, graduating in 1952.

On December 23, 1959, he married Thelma Jean “T.J.” Stevens in Depauw, IN.

Mr. Miles served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Knox in Kentucky. He was a farmer. He spent nine decades farming the family land which was honored as a Missouri Century Farm.

He was a member of the Fairfax Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was on the New Liberty Cemetery Board.

Memorials may be made to Fairfax Baptist Church, Fairfax, or New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.