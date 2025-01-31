Families with students new to the program will need to complete an enrollment form at the Maryville Early Childhood Center (MECC) front office at 418 East Second, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday, February 10 through 14.

They will also sign up for an appointment for the preschool screening day on Monday, March 10. It is a requirement that children be at least three years old by August 1, 2025 and participate in the developmental screening on March 10 to be eligible for preschool during the 2025-26 school year.

Laura Tobin is the director at the MECC. Call the school office, 660.562.3915, with any questions.