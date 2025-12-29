The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2026-2027 seasons. The hunting dates were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its December 12 open meeting at MDC headquarters in Jefferson City.

The commission also gave final approval to regulation changes that will reduce the nonresident harvest limit from two bearded turkeys in the spring to a single bearded bird in the spring. Non-resident landowners will maintain a harvest limit of two bearded birds with only one allowed to be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

2026 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates

• Spring Youth Portion: April 11-12

• Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 20 through May 10

• Fall Archery Turkey Portion: September 15 through November 13 and Nov. 25 through January 15, 2027

• Fall Firearms Turkey Portion: October 1-31, in open counties

2026-2027 Archery Deer Hunting Dates

• 2026-2027 Firearms Deer Hunting Dates, Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 9-11, in open counties, Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 24-25*

• Firearms November Portion: November 14-24

• Firearms Late Youth Portion: November 27-29

• Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: December 5-13, in open counties

• Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: December 26, 2026 – Jan. 5, 2027

The commission approved changes to allow the early youth portion to be moved one week earlier in years when it overlaps with Halloween.