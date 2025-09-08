The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners, land managers and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on using prescribed fire as a habitat-management tool for deer.

This live Zoom webinar on “Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management” will be held at 6 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 9 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4vZ. It will begin with a presentation by an NDA Deer Outreach Specialist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’