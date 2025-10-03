The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in northwest Missouri this October.

This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting two events in the region next month.

• October 4 in Maryville from 9 am to 1 pm. This skills session will be held at the Northwest Technical School at 1515 S. Munn Ave. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/ Event/EventDetails/209565.

• October 9 in St. Joseph from 5 to 9 p.m. This skills session will be held at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at 701 James McCarthy Dr. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/ Event/EventDetails/210650.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office. Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.