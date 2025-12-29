The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces regulation changes to spring turkey hunting that will reduce the nonresident harvest limit from two bearded turkeys to one. Nonresident landowners will maintain a harvest limit of two bearded birds with only one allowed to be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

Regulation changes will also now allow youth hunters who are successful during the youth season to harvest their second bird during the first week of the regular season. Currently youth turkey hunters who are successful during the youth season may not harvest a second bird until the second week of the regular season.

The regulation changes were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its December 12 open meeting in Jefferson City and will be effective for the 2026 spring turkey season.