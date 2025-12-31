The Missouri Conservation Commission recently gave initial approval to regulation changes for deer hunting proposed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the December 12 Commission meeting in Jefferson City.

The changes will simplify regulations for hunters and help keep chronic wasting disease (CWD) infection rates low, so Missouri’s deer herd remains healthy.

Removal of CWD Portion of Firearms Deer Season

The five-day CWD Portion of firearms deer season was open for CWD Management Zone counties. Harvest data shows that this season portion has not resulted in a significant increase in harvest. Hunters have also expressed concerns about the number of firearms-deer-season portions and the complexity of regulations.

Removing the CWD Portion will simplify the structure of deer season for hunters and not significantly affect deer harvest.

Removal of CWD Management Zone

Missouri’s CWD Management Zone consists of counties with confirmed cases of CWD and those within 10 miles of a confirmed detection. The size of the Management Zone has increased over time from the original six counties in 2012 to 82 counties in 2025. Growth in the Zone has led to increased regulatory complexity between counties.

According to MDC, eliminating the CWD Management Zone will simplify related regulations to minimize the impacts of CWD on Missouri’s deer herd. This change would allow mandatory CWD sampling to be conducted in selected counties to detect the disease as early as possible where it exists. Selected counties would be listed in the annual MDC Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet that is available starting in July.

Placing feed and minerals for deer would continue to be prohibited in counties with confirmed cases of CWD and those within 10 miles of a CWD detection.

Removal of the Antler Point Restriction (APR)

The APR has been removed in CWD Management Zone Counties in the past because yearling buck, which the APR protects, travel many miles and can spread CWD long distances. Given the current distribution of CWD, the APR remains in place in only 18 counties.

Removing the APR from these counties will help minimize the spread of CWD and simplify regulations for hunters.

Increase Acreage for CWD Management Permits

Currently, a landowner with at least five acres in a CWD core area can receive five no-cost deer hunting permits for use on their property during deer season. Beginning in 2026, landowners will be required to have at least 20 acres in a CWD core area to receive CWD Management Permits.

According to MDC, this change will help with the sustainability of the CWD Management Permit program and make the acreage requirement the same for CWD Management Permits and no-cost landowner deer hunting permits, reducing potential confusion for landowners.

MDC invites the public to comment on these proposed regulation changes from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2026 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/ wildlife-code-missouri/ proposed-regulation-changes.

Following the public-comment period, the Commission will have a final review of the proposed regulation changes. If given final approval by the commission, the regulation changes would become effective June 30, 2026.