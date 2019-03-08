Northeast Nodaway Principal/Interim Superintendent Jason McDowell was awarded the 2019 Missouri Exemplary New Principal from the northwest region on March 4.

This award is given by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MASEP). To be eligible for this award, candidates have to be a principal in their second or third year of service. McDowell served as assistant principal at NEN for one year before moving into the principal role. He has held the previous administrative role as assistant director of the ACES Alternative School for four years.

“I am proud to have been chosen by my peers in our region for this honor,” McDowell said. “That’s special to me. This award may have my name on it but it’s directly connected with the fantastic staff I get to work with daily. They make my job of supporting students and teachers not only a meaningful experience but one that I can’t help but enjoy.”

Each region of the statewide association votes to select a new principal for the honor every year. There are only 11 principals statewide who receive this annual award.

“I was given the award at the Celebration of Leadership banquet during the MAESP state conference in Osage Beach,” McDowell said. “It made the moment even more special having my wife, Jennifer, and youngest son, Bentley, in attendance.”