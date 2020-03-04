While there was little good news within City Manager Greg McDanel’s water system report presented to the Maryville City Council February 24, the details of the city staff’s information gathering was extensive.

The following are the highlights of the report.

• The pseudanabaena algae counts remain elevated.

• No detections of toxins are present in raw or finished water.

• Finished water continues to exceed state drinking water minimums.

• No taste and odor issues are detected at water treatment plant.

• Recreational advisory signage remains in place due to elevated cell counts.

• At the treatment plant, the new membranes replacement will not address future taste or odor issues.

• City leaders met with Public Water Supply District No. 1 February 17 to discuss future partnership in building a new water treatment plant.

• New plant design has a seven year window due to the new membranes life.

• Looking at source water protection with Northwest Missouri State University chemistry department by chemical testing of nutrients entering lake through the 13,064 acre watershed which includes the Mozingo Lake Golf Course’s 25 year history.

• Met with Missouri Rural Water Association February 18 to address potential internal and external water protection plan.

• Met with state department of natural resources including Nodaway County Soil and Conservation District, Missouri Health Department and state rural water association February 24 and will continue to meet quarterly.

• Additional entities to gather information are from University of Missouri Extension, SolarBee case studies, Missouri Rural Water Association annual conference in March and multiple farmers who have acreage within the watershed.

McDanel noted he will be sharing with the council findings as these research studies uncover possible plans and financial concerns.