Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/10/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Requisitions: None.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: Checks #080464-080465.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: list of townships eligible for the next CDBG fund cycle with Polk and Monroe eligible.

WR O’Riley and Joe Baumli representing the Maryville Host Lions met with the Commission to request American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to use as a match for a grant. A request for a letter of support was also made. No monetary amount was agreed upon. The commission requested some numbers to show the Lions lack of funds from donations and fundraising events. A letter of support was drafted and emailed to O’Riley. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton received a tour of the Maryville Public Library from Stephanie Patterson, director. Upon completion of the tour, Patterson provided statistical information on the library and made a request for ARPA funds. Patterson had four options she provided. The commission discussed the options and agreed to go with Option 2 which was estimated to cost $14,100 to cover Nodaway County children for a limited use library card for one year. A call was put in to Patterson to let her know and ask her to provide a quarterly report of numbers.

Walker worked on a condensation drain on the third-floor mechanical room of the Administration Center. Patton reported issues with the north door at the building. The commission will look into this.

The commissioners reviewed Evergy Demand Response Program information sent by Ben Brooks with Evergy. A message was left for Brooks to let him know Nodaway County does not wish to participate in the Demand Response Program this year.

A resident of Atchison Township requested a copy of the township’s financial statement. No statement has been turned in to the county clerk. A call was put in to Brandon Dougherty, trustee of Atchison Township.

A Polk Township resident stopped in to discuss the feasibility of putting a stop sign in at 240th and Liberty where traffic is rerouting because of Long Branch bridge closing. The commission explained that they would inspect the intersection.

A call was put in to Dan Kizer, Kizer Collision, regarding a vehicle he had to pull out on Road #776 in White Cloud Township. Kizer stated the vehicle had torn up the road when they went off.

Rex Wallace, representing the Nodaway County Fair Board, presented the commission with lists of street closures during the fair.

Wallace, assessor, discussed the interest solar businesses have in Nodaway County. Wallace requested the commission talk with the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest EEZ board to add solar energy farms to NAICS codes for eligibility. A call was put in to Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development to discuss.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Road #628, #629 and #634 all in Polk Township, Road #405 and #465 in Jackson Township and Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/17/2022.