Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/6/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoice to Sutherlands for mulch; invoice to Continental Fire Sprinkler; invoice to Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Door Service, LLC; letter for private burial site.

Accounts payable: Checks #78446-78468

Requisitions: Sheriff to Western Detention for fire damaged door lock.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Schraeder Law Firm regarding advisory bulletins, investment report for April 2021, Extension expense report

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed an invoice from Oden Enterprises, Inc. A call was put in to Oden for clarification.

A Grant Township resident called in to inquire about family burial grounds. The commission and the resident discussed RSMo 214.090 and referred the resident to Nodaway County Health as well. The commission contacted county attorney, Ivan Schraeder to discuss this issue. Schraeder advised that it only requires a verbal permission from the commission to be able to establish the family burial site on their property, however the Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Philips will be drafting a letter. No documentation is required unless the family is conveying the property to the county. The resident was called to relay this information.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) second appeal letter was reviewed, signed and submitted for Project 123429 – Noble Road in Jackson Township. A letter and cost estimate document were drafted on the scope and cost of the work completed to submit with the letter.

An inspection of Roads #717 and #718 in Grant Township, Road #930 in White Cloud, Road #782 in Hughes and a tube on Road #639 in Hughes. Jim Farnan, Grant Township trustee, was contacted on Roads #717 and #718.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, gave the commission updates on her office and on the status of the American Recovery Act funds.

The commission spoke with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED), about an open board seat on each of the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) board and Northwest Nodaway EEZ board.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, submitted for review, an addition to the employee handbook to add a paragraph under Travel and Reimbursement Policy. The commission will discuss the proposed change and get back to Carter.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until5/13/2021.