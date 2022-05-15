Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/5/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices from Schraeder Law Firm, Sam, LLC and Coenen Electric.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #080439-080463.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council Expense Report from April 2022.

The commission discussed the Demand Response Program through Evergy. Burns questioned what the savings has been in previous years. A call was put in to Ben Brooks with Evergy who plans to pull that information.

Patton submitted the April expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity. A call was put in to Maryville Lumber for a cost on 18’ bridge planks, 3 x 12. Brian Schmitz called back with comparable pricing. The commission took a call from Mike Noe, Grand River Mutual, to see about setting a time to look at a road they are working on.

A call was taken from Joe Baumli, representing the Maryville Host Lions, to set a time to present a request for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. A time was set for Thursday, May 12. Also took a call from Terry Robison representing the Burlington Jct. First Christian Church who would like to speak to the commission with an ARPA request. A representative of the Maryville Eagles, stopped in to ask about ARPA funds. The commission asked that he put together a formal request of items and amounts they are requesting.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, brought in a quote from Signature Maintenance on floor maintenance in the Administration Center. The commission asked for a more detailed breakdown to compare.

A call was put in to Greg Seifert, Creal, Clark and Seifert to discuss moving forward with the Courthouse proposal and asked for a diagram of the temporary ramp so the road and bridge crew can get started building that on rainy days.

The State of Missouri Public Assistance Grant Audit Certification form for FEMA DR-4451-MO, Project #147-99147-00, PW #1383 was filled out and signed by the Burns.

Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to discuss the vehicle that was involved in an incident. A MOPERM adjuster has looked at the vehicle, but nothing has been turned in to the commission or clerk yet.

Jerri Dearmont, executive director at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, presented the closeout information for the CDBG grant cycle. The grant began in 2018 and was in the amount of $427,132 for two replacement bridges. After the two bridges were replaced, a remainder of $230,666 was available for a third bridge, however the bridge had to be in the same township as the first two. The county replaced bridges #0445013, #0672025 and #0411018. The county also contributed cash and in-kind match funds as well as MoDOT funds. Amy Barnhill, compliance specialist with the CDBG program, will conduct a monitoring on the three bridges on May 12 to prepare for the closing of the grant.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Road #776 in Hughes Township, bridge #0844002 in Monroe Township and Roads #185 and #186 in Independence. Also met with Noe.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/12/2022.