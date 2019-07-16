R. Max Greever, 89, Stanberry, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, July 17 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 16 at the funeral home, where a masonic service will follow the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.