Maurices, 1816 South Main, Maryville, is holding an “I Support the Girls”event until Monday, March 31.

New or gently worn bras may be donated at the local store. Maurices will give you $5 off on a new bra as a thank you. “I Support the Girls” will get the donated bras into the hands of women experiencing homelessness.

“Did you know bras are the most requested but least donated clothing item?” a Maurices for good news release said.

