Matthew Benedict Baumli, 91, Maryville, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born March 29, 1929, in Maryville, to John and Elizabeth Schwebach Baumli. He was a 1947 graduate of Maryville High School.

On April 12, 1980, he married Betty Rose Mickler in Ponte Verde Beach, FL.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, September 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Gregory School.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.