With the Maryville City Council voting, March 22, to rescind the mask mandate, Northwest Missouri State University and Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht quickly issued statements that the mask mandates at each institution are still in affect.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the state will activate Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, Monday, March 29, and Phase 3, Friday, April 9.

Phase 2 extends vaccine eligibility to Missourians who are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education and remaining food and agriculture sectors. This also includes homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.

Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults.

Nodaway County health officials are urging individuals to register for future vaccine clinics through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and contact number for future vaccination clinics or if you have questions on the vaccinations.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 23.1 percent or 5,110 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of March 23, a total of 8,507 total doses have been given. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is approximately 20 percent for first doses.

Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said all vaccinators are to upload vaccination information to ShowMeVax which is the state clearing house for vaccine information. Pharmacies including Rogers Pharmacy, Walmart and Hy-Vee have been receiving the vaccine to give shots.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from March 17 to March 21 are given as seven new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There is currently one person hospitalized with 15 active cases in the county.