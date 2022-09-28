Effective October 1, the city of Maryville’s sales and use tax will increase by ¼ cent on purchases, making the new tax at 8.725 percent.

On April, 5, 2022, Maryville voters approved a new ¼ cent local parks sales tax and use tax rate.

Retail business in Maryville should receive notification letters from the Missouri Department of Revenue soon. To determine the new rate effective October 1, individuals may obtain a full listing of all rates and changes for the upcoming quarter and tax rate cards at the department’s website by going to: dor.mo.gov/business/sales/

For additional information or assistance concerning the upcoming rate change, individuals can contact the local tax unit at 573.751.4876 or by email at localgov@dor.mo.gov.