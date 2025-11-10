Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announces the groundbreaking of its new women’s health clinic, marking a major step forward in expanding access to comprehensive women’s health care in Northwest Missouri.

The ceremony will take place at 10 am, Tuesday, November 18 in the future clinic space located in the administration hallway of the hospital. Guests can use the main entrance and follow the posted signs to the event.

This project is made possible through the generous support of the community, including funds raised during the past two St. Francis Foundation Galas. Combined with Mosaic’s strategic investment in women’s health, the new clinic space will serve as a cornerstone for accessible, high-quality care tailored to the unique needs of women in the region.

The new clinic space will offer a wide range of services including preventive care, obstetrics, gynecology and wellness support – all delivered in a modern, patient-focused environment.

“This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of construction, it’s a symbol of our commitment to the women of Northwest Missouri,” said Scott Koelliker president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “Thanks to the generosity of our community and the vision of Mosaic, we’re creating a space where women can receive the care they deserve.”

The event will feature remarks from Mosaic leadership, a ceremonial turning of the soil and light refreshments. Community members, local leaders and media are encouraged to attend.