The Best in Show People’s Choice went to LeDonna McIntosh, left, with “A Good Memory” and the Honorable Mention People’s Choice was awarded to Mike Steiner, right with “Maria.”

Other awards included Best in Show, Addison Roelofs, “Dressed Up;” another Honorable Mention, Steiner,“Embarcadero Evening” and Honorable Mention, Donna Parmelee,“Dream Catcher.”