The Maryville City Council October 11 meeting had one business item on the agenda and two complex discussion topics.

The council agreed to purchase another batch of powder activated carbon for the water treatment plant from Jacobi Carbons, Inc., Columbus, OH, not to exceed $31,500.

City Manager Greg McDanel noted in his report the GAC Adsorber project is progressing on schedule to be operational by November 1 so the need for more carbon after that will not be necessary.

The next two items on the agenda were discussion items with McDanel leading.

He reviewed the water-sewer rates study put together by NewGen Strategies & Solutions, Annapolis, MD. The study presented to the council September 23 with the recommendation by the firm of raising the water rates by 25 percent and sewer rates 50 percent January 1. Then for the next four years have a smaller rate of three percent increases each year and then the water rate should go up by 30 percent to plan for a new water plant in the 2026-27 years. The typical Maryville resident would increase the average monthly bill by $18 with the 25 percent water rate increase and 50 percent sewer rate increase. The NewGen did provide two other rate progression of 12 percent for both 2022 and 2023 for water rates and 18 percent for sewer rates for both years. Another rate progression was shared with a 13 percent increases in 2022, 15 percent in 2023 and in 2024.

The second discussion item dealt with the $2.3 million the city of Maryville received from the federal American Recovery Plan Act and how the funds can be used.

McDanel shared the possible uses of the federal monies. He presented a draft plan including: park enhancements at Splash n Play, Sunrise Park’s new dog park, more features for the downtown pocket park, converting the Municipal Court records to digital for the new home in Division II court, premium pay for public safety officers, mobile data units for the patrol cars, Walnut Street improvement preliminary report and water treatment pilot plant. Other monies for additional projects would be used in 2023 and 2024.

Several other possible programs were explained by McDanel included small business grants in cooperation with the county and Nodaway County Economic Development. McDanel noted a resolution of support would be required from the council.

McDanel’s city manager report told the South Main Improvement Project, Phase I should begin this week with utility placements and communications will be sent to property owners and managers. There are plans for cameras to be added that will feed into the city website for the citizenry to witness the progress.

The council went into closed session for the topic of litigation.