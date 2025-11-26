The Maryville Pride Lions and Host Lions Clubs judged and gave awards to the winners of the annual Lions International Peace Poster contest, which was themed “Together as One.”

The Host Lions sponsored the contest at Horace Mann Laboratory School on the Northwest campus. The winning poster was submitted by Teddy Sonnenmoser. Lion Amanda Cullin presented a monetary contribution to Teddy for art supplies as his mother, Kori Binette, and father, Richard Sonnenmoser looked on. Teddy’s poster was selected as the Lions District 26-M4 winner and has now been entered at the state level.