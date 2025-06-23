On Tuesday, June 24, the City of Maryville invites community members to an open house public information meeting for First Street roadway improvements.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 pm and will be held at the Maryville Public Safety Building, 101 North Vine Street. The open house meeting allows citizens to come and go as they please and are not required to stay for the entire two hours.

With funds through a US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant for planning projects, the City of Maryville contracted with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc to do a data collection analysis and create new roadway designs for First Street. A Kimley-Horn representative now wants to present their data results and designs to the community at this June 24 meeting.