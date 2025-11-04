Nodaway County Economic Development, in partnership with Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and the University of Missouri–Kansas City Small Business Development Center (SBDC), invites the community to take part in the Downtown Open Spaces Tour on Thursday, November 6 in Maryville.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

The Downtown Open Spaces Tour is designed to spark new business opportunities, showcase available downtown spaces and connect aspiring entrepreneurs with local support resources.

The afternoon kicks off at 2 pm with a workshop titled “How to Start a Business,” presented by Adam Summers of Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation at 218 North Main Street. Participants will learn practical steps for launching and sustaining a successful business.

At 3 pm, attendees are invited to tour available buildings, starting at 218 North Main Street, then proceeding to 106 East Third, and finishing at 123 North Main Street. Tour stops are subject to change.

The day will conclude with a networking reception at 4:30 pm, also at 218 North Main, offering an opportunity to meet downtown business owners, enjoy light refreshments and continue conversations about entrepreneurship and downtown development.

“This event is about possibility,” said Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development. “Downtown spaces hold incredible potential for entrepreneurs and community members who want to be part of shaping Maryville’s future. By connecting ideas, people and place, we’re creating opportunities that strengthen the heart of our community.”

For more information, contact Kim Mildward, project manager, Nodaway County Economic Development at 660.582.4490 or visit nodaway.biz.