The Maryville City Council voted to approve the budget for FY2020 that began October 1 during its special meeting September 30.

The 2020 revenues equal expenditures for a total budget of $32,728,920 with $21,314,391 to be used for operating expenses and the remainder of $7,052,790 for capital outlay and $4,361,739 for debt service.

Priorities highlighted in the budget are: efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor, strengthen economy by promoting and elevating local tourism assets, redevelop the physical, economic and cultural viability of Downtown Maryville, enhance community livability and quality of life and enhance source water protection efforts and management practices at Mozingo Lake.

Major initiatives proposed in the FY21 budget include: construction of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, expansion of RV campground and boat dock replacements at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, asphalt mill and overlay street repair, trail construction, installation of wayfinding signage and permanent downtown traffic signals.

The budget has alloted $594,935 to be used by the Tourism Committee with $175,000 being generated this year from the transient tax and $43,500 coming from other sources. There were other monies, $376,435, labeled as beginning resources. Expenses include the debt service of the Northwest Hughes Fieldhouse of $150,000.

It was noted within the budget summary presented to the council, “The proposed FY’21 Budget plans to draw down fund reserves for specific projects.”

In the Mozingo Lake Recreation fund, there was $2,964,533 allotted for operations and $673,500 for new capital outlay and $192,247 for debt service.

The council has approved the contract with Retail Strategies, LLC for $40,000 to aid in economic development plans for new retail business.

As for funding requests, the budget allocated: up to $61,000 to Nodaway County Economic Development, $1,500 to Great Northwest Days at the Capitol, $61,200 to New Nodaway Humane Society, $9,500 to Maryville Public Arts Committee, $6,800 for Northwest Regional Council of Governments and $600 to Farmers Market.