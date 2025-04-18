Maryville’s community musical theatre troupe, Maryville Young Players, has announced two upcoming productions for summer 2025.

The group’s community theatre arm, MYP Second Stage, will bring the beloved Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Annie to the stage in June, followed by the annual MYP musical theatre camp experience in July, featuring Finding Nemo Jr.

Annie, based on the Little Orphan Annie comic series by Harold Gray, tells the rags-to-riches story of Annie, abandoned in a New York City orphanage at the height of the Great Depression and ultimately rescued by billionaire Oliver Warbucks. One of the most well-known musicals of all time, the Broadway production features an all-ages cast of memorable characters and heartwarming songs, all supporting a message of optimism and hope for the future. The annual community theatre musical production will once again feature a completely volunteer cast on the Schneider center at Maryville High School.

Community members with experience in singing, dance, and acting are invited and encouraged to be a part of the cast and crew. Evening rehearsals for Annie will begin May 27, culminating in three performances June 20-22.

An informational meeting regarding Annie will be held at the Maryville High School Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at 2 pm, Sunday, April 13, with open auditions immediately following. Persons interested in auditioning for a lead or supporting role should prepare a Broadway show tune, no longer than two minutes in length, and provide their own accompaniment.

Students from second to ninth grade are invited to join MYP’s annual summer musical theatre camp featuring Finding Nemo Jr. Now in its 19 year, MYP will bring the story of Nemo, Dory, Crush, and all manner of underwater creatures to life during the month of July. Registration for Finding Nemo Jr. is open now, and will conclude with audition weekend June 6 through 8. MYP 2025 will begin July 8 and conclude with performances July 25 through 27.

MYP will present Annie on June 20 through 22 and Finding Nemo Jr. July 25 through 27, both on stage at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts, Maryville High School. For more information about either show, including how to join the cast, please visit the MYP website at MaryvilleYoungPlayers.org, and follow MYP on Facebook at facebook.com/ maryvilleyoungplayers.

For more information, please contact MYP Director Vanessa Parsons at 660.853.9403 or maryvilleyoungplayers@gmail. com.