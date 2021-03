The Class 2 Missouri State Wrestling Championship were March 11 at the Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence. Keiren Watkins and Drew Spire qualified and represented Maryville High School in the competition.

Watkins, 195 pound class, wrestled five including, Trey Ward, St. Charles, who was named state champion later. Other opponents that Watkins faced were last year’s second place winner and last year’s 182 pounder second place finisher. Watkins did medal earning fourth place.