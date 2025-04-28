Amazon will expand its operations in Northwest Missouri with plans to open its first site in Maryville, a new 11,800-square-foot last-mile facility.

This will enhance delivery speeds for customers throughout Nodaway County and beyond, marking a major investment in the region and continued enhancement of the company’s last-mile delivery network.

“The City of Maryville is excited to welcome Amazon to our community,” said Ryan Heiland, interim city manager. “This investment brings not only new jobs but also strengthens our local infrastructure and reinforces Maryville’s position as a growing hub for business and innovation in Northwest Missouri. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

As part of this project, Amazon has purchased 7.33 acres from the Maryville Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) within the Maryville Industrial Park, demonstrating a strong, long-term commitment to the community and the region’s economic growth.

“As a good employer and good community partner, this new facility represents our ongoing commitment to Missouri and our customers,” said Jason Vangalis, Amazon economic development manager. “We’re proud to be expanding our footprint in Maryville, bringing new opportunities to the area, and improving delivery speeds for our customers.”

These types of facilities power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Local leaders expressed excitement about Amazon’s investment in the community.

“We’re proud to welcome Amazon to Maryville and the Maryville Industrial Park,” said Brock Pfost, president of the MIDC. “Their presence marks a significant milestone for our community and reflects the strength and potential of our local economy.”

MIDC is an economic development organization committed to fostering business growth and enhancing the industrial landscape in Maryville. Operating in close collaboration with local government, private enterprises and regional stakeholders, MIDC works to attract new industries, support the expansion of existing businesses and promote sustainable economic development in the community.

“This facility will bring flexible job opportunities to the region, offering a positive economic impact for our community,” said Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED). “NCED, MIDC and the City of Maryville have been working closely with Amazon for nearly a year, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome them to Maryville.”

Launch plans for this facility, particularly those around when operations will start and hiring, are in the early stages, with construction scheduled to start in the coming months.