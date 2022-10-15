By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds moved to 14-11-2 on the season following a 3-0 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs October 10 in Maryville.

The result was never in doubt, as Maryville jumped out early to take the first set in a blowout, 25-4. They would take set two, 25-11, and then set three, 25-15. Head Coach Bailey Cook was happy with the team.

“I feel we did exactly what we needed to do against South Harrison. We worked on our own skill sets, played our game and minimized our errors, which is what I wanted our focus to be,” Cook said.

Senior Libero Kennedy Kurz led the way with 18 digs for Maryville. Kurz has already broken the single season record for digs, as she now sits at 473 with games left to play. The teams kill leader, senior Rylee Vierthaler, added 17 more in the victory. Senior Anastyn Pettlon also had a nice game, adding 6 kills, 9 digs and 15 assists.

The Spoofhounds have had a few injuries during the season, and now Cook looks to make sure the team is healthy as possible as the regular season draws to a close.

“A big focus right now is to make sure we are healthy and taking care of ourselves, Cook said. At this point in the season, I believe we are doing that to make sure we are prepared and ready to finish out the regular season and prepare for post season.”

As Maryville enters the last stretch of the season, Cook wants to make sure the team remains focused.

“I want to see the girls continuing to better themselves. Just because we are entering the end of the season, doesn’t mean we are done yet, and I want to see the girls keep pushing themselves and their teams to be the best we can be,” concluded Cook.