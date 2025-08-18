The City of Maryville Tourism Committee invites business owners, community leaders and local organizations to attend a Visit Maryville Tourism Stakeholder Meeting at 8:30 am, Tuesday, August 19, at Rose Hill Acres Event Center.

The meeting will highlight the importance of tourism as an economic driver and outline opportunities for stakeholders to work together to grow Maryville’s visibility as a destination.

Tourism is a key contributor to Maryville’s economy, bringing in visitors who spend on lodging, dining, shopping, fuel and entertainment. According to Missouri Division of Tourism data, visitors from more than 50 miles away generate significant revenue for local businesses and help sustain jobs in the hospitality sector. The upcoming meeting will share ways to capture more of this market while showcasing Maryville’s unique charm.

“This meeting is a great opportunity to share ideas, align our efforts and work together to enhance the visitor experience in Maryville,” said DeAnn Davison, tourism director for the City of Maryville. “Tourism brings valuable economic impact to our community, and it takes all of us, business owners, event organizers, and local advocates, to make Maryville a place visitors want to explore and return to.”

Attendees can expect to learn about:

•Tourism Trends: An overview of Missouri travel trends and how they relate to Maryville.

•Marketing Updates: Current and upcoming Visit Maryville campaigns, including website enhancements, social media outreach, and statewide promotions.

•Event Promotion: Opportunities to share events for inclusion in tourism marketing and calendar listings.

•Tourism Resources: Tools available to help promote attractions, events and experiences to out-of-town guests.

A light breakfast will be served.

All are welcome, and participants are encouraged to pass along this invitation to colleagues, employees and other community partners who contribute to Maryville’s tourism efforts.

To learn more or RSVP to the meeting, contact City of Maryville Tourism Director DeAnn Davison at 660.562.8001 or ddavison@maryvillemo.gov.