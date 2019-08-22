The Maryville Tourism Committee unanimously recommended the approval of an official logo on August 14 to be used for tourism efforts.

The Maryville City Council is expected to provide its formal blessing of the logo at the Monday, August 26 meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said.

The logo was chosen from a selection of 238 submitted to a logo search on crowdspring.com. The Northwest Missouri State University Knactive partnership, with the tourism committee, was instrumental with elements of the logo.

“The logo will be the centerpiece for the brand, development of the website, signage, etc. for the identity of Maryville tourism moving forward,” McDanel said.

“This logo is part of an ongoing effort by the tourism committee to develop a robust tourism message,” Josh McKim, committee chair, said. “It is the latest component that includes a comprehensive marketing study, extensive professional photography and videography and promoting the community within relevant tourism publications.”