A 16-year-old drowned June 13 while swimming in the 102 River at Barnard.

Lindsey Allee, Maryville, went under in a deep area of water and did not resurface.

The Midwest Regional Dive Team recovered her body around 4 pm. Other agencies involved in the efforts, according to Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, include the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Barnard Fire Department, Tri-C Fire Department, Maryville Fire, Maryville PD Mozingo Lake Water Officers, the Midwest Regional Dive Team consisting of Clarinda Fire, Ringold County, Cass County, Adams County, and Red Oak, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Nodaway County Ambulance.

“Our investigation has determined that this was an accident,” Strong said in a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family who are suffering with this tragic loss.”