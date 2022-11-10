The Spoofhound Boys Soccer Team has had a dominant season, to say the least. However, the MEC and Class 1 District 8 Champions aren’t done yet.

Now Maryville looks ahead to a Class 1 State Quarterfinals match-up against the Summit Christian Academy, Lee’s Summit. The Spoofhounds will have the honor of hosting at the Bearcat Pitch at 1 pm, Saturday, November 12.

Maryville is coming off a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against Lutheran on November 3. Junior Kason Teale came away with both goals, including the clincher in the first period of overtime. It was somewhat uncommon ground this season, as the Spoofhounds have handled many of their opponents easily, including multiple mercy rule games. Maryville has scored at least eight goals in five of their wins this year.

Teale has been a constant threat in the attacking midfielder position, scoring goals and assisting his teammates all season long. Senior Truett Haer and Freshman Tuan Jacobson have both had big years in forward positions. Junior Gavin Wray and Senior Quinn Pettlon have been solid in the midfield, helping stop opposing attacks, and creating them as well.

Summit Christian Academy’s Eagles come into the match-up with a 16-6 record following a 3-1 victory over Lone Jack to take the Class 1 District 7 Championship. It will be a chance for some revenge for the Eagles, as Maryville defeated them last year in postseason play 2-1 in overtime.

The Spoofhounds made some program history last season, capturing their first-ever state tournament trophy with a third place finish. This year’s team has its sights set for more history-making moments.