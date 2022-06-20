The Sharks had a successful outing against East Atchison and Red Oak (IA) on June 8.

In the 8-and-under girls and boys 100-meter medley relay, the team of Hadlee Mayfield, Kylah Gardner, Molly Simmerman and Austyn Quinlin took first. The 9-10 girls and boys 100-meter medley relay team of Roman Gardner, Dwight Randall, Brewer Honan and Creed Wonderly got first. They would finish in first in the boys 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay as well.

The 9-10 girls 100 meter-medley relay team of Rebecca Thrower, Elara Chase, Kyra Schultz and Gabby Schieber finished in first. That same group swam a first place finish in the 100-meter freestyle relay. The 11-12 girls 100 meter-medley relay team of Ava James, Sofia Lynn, Cora Feick and Addie Honan took first. The girls 13-14 100 meter-medley relay team of Lola Alvarez, Nia Lipiec, Meah Schommer and Jaidaci Wilmes got first and they also got first in the 100-meter freestyle relay.

In the girls 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay, the team of Simmerman, Mayfield, Quinlin and Leola Parry took home first. Cora Feick, Melayna Gardner, Addie Honan and Sofia Lynn got first in the 11-12 100-meter freestyle relay.

Baker Hadley got first in girls 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, while Mayfield got second. In the girls 9-10 group, Schultz got first, Thrower came in at second, with Chase placing in third. Gardner got first in the boys 9-10, while George Mendez finished in second, and Dwight Randall finished in third.

In the 50-meter backstroke, Feick got first and Aniston Winter got third in the girls 11-12. Alvarez finished first in the girls 13-14, while Lipiec came in second and Tallyn Haer placed third. In the boys 11-12 group, Davyen Smith finished in second. Tyson Atwell got first in the 13-14 boys group and Kendrick Watkins got second. Austin David got first in the boys 15-and-over while Nino Coniglio got second.

In the 25-meter breaststroke, Hadley got first in the girls 8-and-under while Quinlin got third. In the girls 9-10, Chase tied for first, while Schieber got third. In the boys 8-and-under, Honan finished first, Baker got second and Henry Barber finished in third. Wonderly got first in the 9-10 boys group, while Gardner got second at 34.90.

In the girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke, Winter placed third. Lipiec, Wilmes and Schommer finished top three in the girls 13-14. Myrick, Smith and Taylor Fritzinger did the same in the boys 11-12, with Jaren Dombek, Asher Brunnert and Haddon Baker following suit in the boys 13-14.

In the 25-meter butterfly, Quinlin, Simmerman and Parry took the top three spots in the girls 8-and-under. Frank Snyders, Honan and Baker finished top three in the boys 8-and-under. In the girls 9-10, Schultz, Schieber and Malexa Aley took top three. Wonderly and Dwight Randall finished in the top two in the boys 9-10 group. David finished in first in the boys 15-and-over.

In the 50-meter butterfly, Feick, Winter and Gardner finished top three om the girls 11-12. Wilmes, Alvarez and Schommer did the same in the girls 13-14. Dombek and Brunnert went top two in the boys 13-14, while Coniglio finished in first in the boys 15-and-over.

In the 25-meter freestyle, Quinlin and Simmerman finished top two in the girls 8-and-under. Honan and Baker went top two in the boys 8-and-under, while Schultz, Schieber and Thrower finished top three in the girls 9-10. Wonderly finished first in the boys 9-10.

Feick finished first in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle. Smith finished third in the boys 11-12. Schommer, Lipiec and Stoll went top three in the girls 13-14. Dombek, Brunnert and Tyson Atwell also went top three in the boys 13-14. David and Coniglio went top two in the boys 15-and-over.

In the 100-meter freestyle, Feick, Wonderly and Winter finished top three, while Schommer, Alvarez and Lipiec did the same. Brunnert, Dombek and Atwell got another sweep while Coniglio and David went top two.