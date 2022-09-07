Six area service organizations are sponsoring a National Day of Service with a Cornhole Tournament and other activities from 1 to 7 pm, Saturday, September 10.

Located at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, the event kicks off at 1 pm with the cornhole tournament for adults. Entry fee is $20 per team of two people. The Elks Club is furnishing the boards and bean bags. The Host Lions and Pride Lions Clubs are helping with the tournament.

The Host Lions paid for the inflatables from A&M Amusements which will be available from 1 to 5 pm. Bracelets for the day are $5. Concessions manned by the Pride Lions are available from 1 to 5 pm.

The Optimist Club is hosting games for children from 1 to 5 pm. The Kiwanis Club is helping.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles will be on-site for viewing.

From 5 to 7 pm, the Rotary Club will serve a loaded potato bar with chili. It is a freewill donation.

Proceeds from the day event will go to benefit the Nodaway County Senior Center.