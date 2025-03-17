At the February 19 meeting of the Maryville Schools’ Board of Education announced Superintendent Dr. Logan Lightfoot was placed on a leave of absence in a closed session.

The school attorney advised the BOE not to publicly announce their reasoning for the ruling from their meeting.

Because the action was taken during a closed session the minutes of the ruling will not become public until the action is completed and entered into the public record.

Assistant Superintendent Philip Pohren has stepped forward to fill the superintendent position’s responsibilities.